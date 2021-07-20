Two dead, several injured in late-night crash

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Police are investigating the deaths of two passengers and injuries to several others in a late-night collision at Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara on Sunday.

The authorities said the dead and injured were in a minibus that was speeding along the roadway when the driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit the kerb on the road. Eyewitnesses said the driver, who has not been identified, fled the scene.

The two people who died have been identified as Anthony Persaud and Aaaliyah Edwards.

Media reports said the accident scene mirrored a horror movie, with the dead and injured strewn along the roadway, and traffic sht down as paramedics rushed to the scene.

They said the minibus overturned several times along the roadway after hitting the kerb, hurling the passengers through the windows.