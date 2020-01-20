Two dead as mystery pneumonia spreads throughout central China

A new form of a viral pneumonia is spreading throughout central China with 62 being diagnosed with the SARS-like virus.

The new coronavirus—which is said to have originated in the city of Wuhan—has claimed the lives of two patients.

Six others are said to be in critical condition.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported 17 new cases in a statement Sunday. The commission stated that the newly diagnosed patients were between the ages of 30 and 79 years old. They had initial symptoms of cough and fever.