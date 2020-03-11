Jamaica awaiting coronavirus test results from five more persons in isolation

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Ministry

of Health and Wellness Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie says Jamaica might be faced

with more imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as five more

people are currently awaiting the results of tests from their time in isolation.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at Jamaica House on Wednesday (March 10), Dr Bisasor-Mckenzie said that there are seven people in isolation. This includes the two people who have tested positive for the virus.

It is expected that the results for the five will be available on Thursday (March 12).

The health ministry said that between Monday, January 23 and Wednesday, March 11, some 260 people were designated ‘persons of interest’ upon their arrival to Jamaica. Of that number, Bisasor-Mckenzie said that 65 were not afforded landing privileges, with another 130 individuals being sent home for self-quarantine. Only eight people are still being monitored at home, with most of the remaining home cases having since met the 14-day guidelines, thereby completing the course of the quarantine.

Thirty-eight people are still being housed at government quarantine facilities and two persons are being monitored at hotels.

Meanwhile, the CMO urged the Jamaican public to be fully cooperative, as the ministry ramps up its data collection drive and strengthen containment efforts.

“We are advising that persons do not travel if it not essential. We are also advising that persons who are sick stay at home. Persons who have prolonged illness must seek medical advice,” she said.