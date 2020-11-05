Two elderly J’can men die from COVID-19, 47 new cases recorded

Two elderly J’can men die from COVID-19, 47 new cases recordedThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded two fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the number
of deaths to 217.
The deceased are a 64-year-old male from St Mary and a 70-year-old male from St Catherine.
Two coincidental deaths were also recorded. They are a 93-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 72-year-old female from St Catherine.
In addition, three fatalities are being investigated.
Meanwhile, 47 new cases were recorded, bringing the tally to 9,373. There were 17 cases in St Catherine while Kingston and St Andrew had 11. Four cases were documented in Trelawny.
The country also recorded 41 recoveries. This means that 4,745 people have now recuperated from the virus.
The Ministry of Health is reporting that Jamaica now has 4,287 active coronavirus cases with 76 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 17 are moderately ill.
