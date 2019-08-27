Two Girls With a Lens offering funeral streaming service

The loss of a loved one or close friend is difficult. It is even more challenging when family or friends live abroad and are unable to attend the funeral service.

But now there’s a way to share in the moment without being there in person. The Solution: Two Girls With A Lens is now offering Funeral Live Streaming Services.

“You only get one chance. Live streaming is a way to remember and share the life story with everyone that was part of it. Connecting family and friends Two Girls With A Lens lets them be part of the experience, regardless of location or circumstances,” says Veronica Allen, Co-Owner of Two Girls With A Lens.

“We use multiple state-of-the-art high-definition fixed & stabilized cameras, wireless microphones, lighting with industry-leading hardware and software to stream to a private web-page, Facebook, YouTube and more, all in High-Definition with no amount of viewer limits, around the world to family and friends,” she adds.

The Two Girls With A Lens LIVE Streaming Service is mobile, meaning it can go almost anywhere on the island and stream live to the world. And not just funerals, Two Girls With A Lens can stream almost any event, outdoors or indoors. Additional information on Two Girls With A Lens and Live Streaming is available at https://TwoGirlsWithALens.com –