Two-headed calf born in Chinese village

A village in Dejiang County, Guizhou Province, China was shocked after a cow gave birth to a calf that had two heads.

The calf was born on Saturday (August 15) and has two heads, two ears, two mouths, and four eyes.

Auntie Zhang, the owner of the cow who gave birth to the calf, said the baby animal cannot stand up on its own but can drink milk from both mouths.

She was also shocked when she first saw the calf.

She told Chinese media: “I am more than 70 years old, and I had never seen any cow like this in my life.”

It is believed the cow was affected by a genetic mutation while still inside its mother’s uterus.

An expert said that the two-headed cow shared the same throat and could grow four horns.

He claimed that the calf was healthy and hoped that it could keep growing.

Two-headed animals have a condition called polycephaly, which derives from the Greek word poly, meaning ‘many’ and kephale, meaning ‘head’.

Animals with this condition also referred to as dicephalic parapagus, have two heads on one torso.

Animals with the condition rarely live beyond a few months.