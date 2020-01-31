Two houses handed over to needy Trelawny residents

Two houses handed over to needy Trelawny residentsFriday, January 31, 2020
|
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, handed over two houses to persons in Trelawny on January 29, under the Government’s Indigent Housing Programme.
Beverly Barnett of Penn Road in Stettin, and Vernice and Lloyd Dell of Martha Brae were presented with the keys to their houses at separate ceremonies in each community.
Units have been constructed in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Thomas, Clarendon and Portland under the initiative. Each house has been built at a cost of $1.8 million.
Speaking at the handover ceremony in Stettin, McKenzie said the approximately 200 square-foot units have been outfitted with a bed, a refrigerator, a stove, kitchen utensils, a dining table, and other household items.
He added that two water-storage tanks will be provided to the beneficiaries for rainwater harvesting.
“We targeted to build 25 of these units across the country when I made the announcement in my Sectoral presentation in 2017. We are well past the 25, and by the end of this financial year, we would have built some 35 of these houses right across Jamaica to aid and to support the cause of those who rely on the State,” he said.
The Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to protecting the poor and vulnerable in Jamaica, noting that one of the measuring sticks for any society is how it treats the less fortunate.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy