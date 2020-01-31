Two houses handed over to needy Trelawny residents

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, handed over two houses to persons in Trelawny on January 29, under the Government’s Indigent Housing Programme.

Beverly Barnett of Penn Road in Stettin, and Vernice and Lloyd Dell of Martha Brae were presented with the keys to their houses at separate ceremonies in each community.

Units have been constructed in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Thomas, Clarendon and Portland under the initiative. Each house has been built at a cost of $1.8 million.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Stettin, McKenzie said the approximately 200 square-foot units have been outfitted with a bed, a refrigerator, a stove, kitchen utensils, a dining table, and other household items.

He added that two water-storage tanks will be provided to the beneficiaries for rainwater harvesting.

“We targeted to build 25 of these units across the country when I made the announcement in my Sectoral presentation in 2017. We are well past the 25, and by the end of this financial year, we would have built some 35 of these houses right across Jamaica to aid and to support the cause of those who rely on the State,” he said.

The Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to protecting the poor and vulnerable in Jamaica, noting that one of the measuring sticks for any society is how it treats the less fortunate.