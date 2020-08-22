Two hurricanes headed for the Gulf of Mexico at the same time

Two hurricanes headed for the Gulf of Mexico at the same timeSaturday, August 22, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, 2020 is not finished with us yet.
For the first time since 1959, two tropical cyclones, forecasted to become hurricanes early next week are headed for the US Gulf Coast at the same time.
Tropical Storm Laura and a separate tropical depression brewing near Honduras may make landfall as hurricanes in an area stretching from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.
According to meteorologists, this kind of weather phenomenon happens on only a small number of occasions and is expected to cause major damage.
Dan Kottlowski from AccuWeather said the two storms look like they will remain seperate, and that it was unlikely that they would combine.
“More than likely one will remain stronger and inflict more vertical wind shear, causing the other to weaken,”
