Two illegal guns seized on day two of Norwood ZOSO

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The zone of special operations (ZOSO) declared in Norwood, St James, on Sunday has already started to yield results following yesterday's recovery of two illegal firearms by members of the security forces.

The security forces also seized 18 rounds of assorted ammunition during a search of a section of Norwood called Texas. No one was arrested in connection with the weapons and ammunition.

However, one individual, who was taken into custody for processing is among three detained as he was reportedly a person of interest in connection with “an incident” in Norwood.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, head of the constabulary Corporate Communications Unit, a number of individuals who were taken into custody were processed and released, leaving three for further questioning.

Lieutenant Colonel Champlini Henry of the Jamaica Defence Force and Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are jointly in charge of operations within the area.

In declaring the Norwood ZOSO on Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the enhanced security measure became necessary in the community following an analysis revealing that the area was fraught with gang-related violence and other criminal activities.

“Since the beginning of the year, 15 murders and 14 shootings have occurred [in Norwood]. Since 2019, within that community, there have been 66 murders recorded. But more disturbingly, there are six gangs known to be operating within that very small space and those gangs, although they are based in that area, they operate all over St James,” the prime minister stated during a virtual press conference from Jamaica House.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson also revealed that the six Norwood-based gangs are fingered in violent crimes outside of the community.

Since the start of the year, 79 murders have been recorded in St James, a 55 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.