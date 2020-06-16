Two imported COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, one week after declaring itself virus-free

New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 today (June 16), just a week after declaring itself

The new cases are both imported, after two visitors from the United Kingdom tested positive. The nationâ€™s Ministry of Health said the two cases are connected, but declined to give further details.

An update is expected later today.

Despite the relaxing of restrictions within the country, its borders remain closed, with exceptions allowed for its citizens, residents and other government-sanctioned exemptions.

Prior to today, New Zealand recorded 1,504 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 22 deaths.