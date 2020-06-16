Two imported COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, one week after declaring itself virus-free

Two imported COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, one week after declaring itself virus-freeTuesday, June 16, 2020
|
New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 today (June 16), just a week after declaring itself
The new cases are both imported, after two visitors from the United Kingdom tested positive. The nationâ€™s Ministry of Health said the two cases are connected, but declined to give further details.
An update is expected later today.
Despite the relaxing of restrictions within the country, its borders remain closed, with exceptions allowed for its citizens, residents and other government-sanctioned exemptions.
Prior to today, New Zealand recorded 1,504 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 22 deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy