Two Jamaican men accused of stealing cellphones and cash in Barbados

Two Jamaican men accused of stealing cellphones and cash in BarbadosFriday, June 11, 2021
|
Two Jamaicans, a 29-year-old carpenter and 23-year-old labourer who are accused of stealing cash and cellphones in Barbados were remanded to Dodds prison when they appeared in court on Friday.
The men, Ryon Antonio Williams and Shaquiero Javed Forde are alleged to have entered the house of Evans Holford house on June 5, and using an imitation of a gun, stole $97 in cash belonging to the homeowner as well as two cellular phones worth $190 and a black knife worth $15 belonging to Jonathan Wilkinson.
On the same day, the two men also robbed Jay Goodrich of a $10 wallet, a $1 500 cellular phone, a $30 phone case, and $60 in cash.
Additionally, Williams is also expected to face the court for breaching curfew.
According to Barbados Today, they will make their next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 8 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes.
