Two Jamaican shoplifters nabbed at fish fry in Cayman rocking stolen goods

Two Jamaican shoplifters nabbed at fish fry in Cayman rocking stolen goodsSunday, May 16, 2021
|
Two Jamaican nationals working in the Cayman Islands as beauticians were arrested on Saturday (May 15) at a fish fry event.
Reports are that the women visited a high-end designer store in Camana Bay on May 14
The duo who use the aliases, Sweetbibi Bennett and Megztheegoddess, pretended to shop but were caught on CCTV footage stealing a designer bag, several Polo T-shirts and a few baseball caps.
Following the incident, the store owner released the CCTV footage showing the women in the act on several social media platforms in hopes of identifying them.
A reward was offered for the positive identification of both women involved.
BUZZ understands that a patron at the event recognized the women from the footage and made a call to the police
Both Douglas and Fasier were arrested at the event called ‘Top Tier’ which had one of the accused women pictured on the promotional flyer.
