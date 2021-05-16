Two Jamaican shoplifters nabbed at fish fry in Cayman rocking stolen goods

Two Jamaican nationals working in the Cayman Islands as beauticians were arrested on Saturday (May 15) at a fish fry event.

Reports are that the women visited a high-end designer store in Camana Bay on May 14

The duo who use the aliases, Sweetbibi Bennett and Megztheegoddess, pretended to shop but were caught on CCTV footage stealing a designer bag, several Polo T-shirts and a few baseball caps.

Following the incident, the store owner released the CCTV footage showing the women in the act on several social media platforms in hopes of identifying them.

A reward was offered for the positive identification of both women involved.

BUZZ understands that a patron at the event recognized the women from the footage and made a call to the police

Both Douglas and Fasier were arrested at the event called ‘Top Tier’ which had one of the accused women pictured on the promotional flyer.