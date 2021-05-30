Two J’can women arrested after scam lead sheet and gun found in bar

Two J’can women arrested after scam lead sheet and gun found in barSunday, May 30, 2021
Police on Saturday (May 29) recovered a Browning 9mm pistol, containing a magazine with eleven 9mm cartridges, while carrying out a raid at a bar in Westmoreland.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 3:15 p.m., a team conducted a raid at a bar.
During the search, a green camouflage bag was observed hanging on a nail behind the counter and was searched; it was found to contain the gun, the magazine and the cartridges .
A further search of the bag revealed that it also contained six 9mm cartridges and, one lead sheet containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living overseas.
The two women working at the bar during the time of the raid were taken into police custody.
According to police, they were subsequently charged for constructive possession of the items found in their work area.
The women have been identified as nineteen-year-old Kimberley Quest otherwise called ‘Kim’ and 18-year-old Keisha McDonald otherwise called ‘Deanie’, both Bartenders of New Works, Westmoreland.
The duo have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Being in Possession of Identity Information.
