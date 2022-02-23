Two killed in Manchester crash

M ANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men were on Tuesday killed in a crash on the Gutters main road at the foot of Spur Tree Hill near the Manchester/St Elizabeth border.

Police named the deceased as 21-year-old Nevardo Brown and 25-year-old Omar Hewitt.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the men are cousins and were employed as welders.

A police report said that shortly before 10:00 am, the men were aboard a motorcycle travelling westerly from Mandeville when the driver of a Toyota Mark X, which was heading in the opposite direction, overtook a bus and collided with the motorcycle.

The men were flung from the motorcycle on impact. They were taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

A police source said the driver of the motor car later turned himself in at the Mandeville Police Station.

The crucial Spur Tree Hill to Gutters main road links Mandeville and its environs to points west. There have been scores of crashes, some resulting in fatalities, on the main road over the years.

— Kasey Williams