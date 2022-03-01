Two killed in Manchester crash

Two killed in Manchester crashTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men were killed in a crash on the Content main road near Williamsfield in this south-central parish on Sunday.
Police named the deceased as 25-year-old Adrian Knight and 35-year-old Bernard West, both of Cumberland District in Clarendon.
A police report said about 9:00 pm the men were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a white Toyota Fielder motor car, which was heading in the opposite direction.
The men were taken to hospital where Knight was pronounced dead; West succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
This follows last Tuesday's crash on the Spur Tree Hill to Gutters main road which claimed the lives of 21-year-old Nevardo Brown and 25-year-old Omar Hewitt.
A Mark X motor car, which police said had overtaken a bus, hit Brown and Hewitt from a motorcycle.
— Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy