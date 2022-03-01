Two killed in Manchester crash

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men were killed in a crash on the Content main road near Williamsfield in this south-central parish on Sunday.

Police named the deceased as 25-year-old Adrian Knight and 35-year-old Bernard West, both of Cumberland District in Clarendon.

A police report said about 9:00 pm the men were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a white Toyota Fielder motor car, which was heading in the opposite direction.

The men were taken to hospital where Knight was pronounced dead; West succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

This follows last Tuesday's crash on the Spur Tree Hill to Gutters main road which claimed the lives of 21-year-old Nevardo Brown and 25-year-old Omar Hewitt.

A Mark X motor car, which police said had overtaken a bus, hit Brown and Hewitt from a motorcycle.

— Kasey Williams