Two killed in Mandeville crash

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Mandeville near Marshalls Pen yesterday evening.

A relative named one of the deceased as Marvin Thompson of Seven Corners near Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.

The Jamaica Observer was told that about 6:00 pm Thompson and another man were travelling in a Honda CR-V motor car when it collided with a truck.

The men were pinned in the mangled Honda CR-V and firefighters had to be called in to extricate them from the vehicle.

Police last night cordoned off the normally busy thoroughfare which bypasses the town of Mandeville, forcing scores of commuters to use alternate routes.

Marvin Thompson's nephew, Jerron Thompson, told the Observer that he got a call from a relative that his uncle was involved in a crash near the Petcom gas station.

“When I heard I felt weak. Mi grab mi car key and I got so confused I didn't even remember where the gas station was,” he said.

Me and Marvin talk about everything — this vaccine thing, corona and cars,” he said.

“Mi devastated. The way how mi feel, mi haffi just hold mi head and seh mi uncle gone. Mi have whole heap more uncle, but [him] different,” he added.

— Kasey Williams