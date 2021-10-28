Two killed in Mandeville crash

Two killed in Mandeville crashThursday, October 28, 2021
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Mandeville near Marshalls Pen yesterday evening.
A relative named one of the deceased as Marvin Thompson of Seven Corners near Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.
The Jamaica Observer was told that about 6:00 pm Thompson and another man were travelling in a Honda CR-V motor car when it collided with a truck.
The men were pinned in the mangled Honda CR-V and firefighters had to be called in to extricate them from the vehicle.
Police last night cordoned off the normally busy thoroughfare which bypasses the town of Mandeville, forcing scores of commuters to use alternate routes.
Marvin Thompson's nephew, Jerron Thompson, told the Observer that he got a call from a relative that his uncle was involved in a crash near the Petcom gas station.
“When I heard I felt weak. Mi grab mi car key and I got so confused I didn't even remember where the gas station was,” he said.
Me and Marvin talk about everything — this vaccine thing, corona and cars,” he said.
“Mi devastated. The way how mi feel, mi haffi just hold mi head and seh mi uncle gone. Mi have whole heap more uncle, but [him] different,” he added.
— Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy