Two listed as wanted for the murder of five-year-old in New Haven

The Hunt's Bay Police have named two men as wanted in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Denique Salmon on Riverside Drive, New Haven, in Kingston 20 on Thursday, October 7.

One of the men has been identified by the police as 30-year-old Theodore Bearer, otherwise called Theo, a bus conductor of Duhaney Terrace, Kingston 20. He is of slim build, brown complexion, about five feet nine inches tall and sports a plaited hairstyle.

The other man is 29-year-old Anteneil Reynolds, otherwise called Son Son of Marlborough, New Haven, in Kingston 20. He is of slim build, has bleached skin, sports a low cut hairstyle, and walks with a limp.

The two have been asked to turn themselves in to the police immediately.

Reports indicate that about 1:10 am on October 7, gunmen from warring factions fired shots in the community. During the fracas Denique, who was in her bed, was shot. The police were alerted and Denique taken to Bustamante Hospital for Children where she was pronounced dead.