Two men die on YS Falls main road

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – Two young men died and another is in hospital after a car in which they were travelling overturned on the YS Falls main road, close to the popular YS Falls attraction, about 10 miles north-west of Santa Cruz late Friday.

Police identified the dead as 21-year-old Chevoy Smith, farmer and Shemar Stevens, 20, unemployed, both of Catskin district, St James.

The driver, a 23-year-old member of the Jamaica Defence Force, was admitted to hospital in stable condition.

Police said that, about 6:00 pm, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which climbed an embankment and overturned several times.

All three men sustained multiple injuries. Smith and Stevens were pronounced dead at hospital, while the driver was admitted in stable condition.