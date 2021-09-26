Two men die on YS Falls main road

Two men die on YS Falls main roadSunday, September 26, 2021
|
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – Two young men died and another is in hospital after a car in which they were travelling overturned on the YS Falls main road, close to the popular YS Falls attraction, about 10 miles north-west of Santa Cruz late Friday.
Police identified the dead as 21-year-old Chevoy Smith, farmer and Shemar Stevens, 20, unemployed, both of Catskin district, St James.
The driver, a 23-year-old member of the Jamaica Defence Force, was admitted to hospital in stable condition.
Police said that, about 6:00 pm, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which climbed an embankment and overturned several times.
All three men sustained multiple injuries. Smith and Stevens were pronounced dead at hospital, while the driver was admitted in stable condition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy