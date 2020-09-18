Two-month-old baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Jamaica

A two-and a half-month-old baby is among the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica. In the last 24 hours, the country has confirmed 197 new coronavirus cases and four coronavirus-related deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include an 80-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, an 81-year-old woman also from Kingston and St Andrew, an 83-year-old woman with a St Mary address, and a 67-year-old woman from Clarendon.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths on the island to 55. Of the newly confirmed cases, 88 are males and 107 are females with ages ranging from two and a half months to 86 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The total number of confirmed cases on record for the island is 4,571, of which 3,169 are active.