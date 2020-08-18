Two systems likely in Caribbean as hurricane season peaks

Two systems likely in Caribbean as hurricane season peaksTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
Two weather disturbances in the Caribbean are being
watched for possible development over the next few days.
The two areas of interest have seen their odds increase to become tropical depressions or storms by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), amid the peak of the hurricane season.
A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce an area of disorganised thunderstorms and gusty winds, said the Miami-based NHC. The tropical wave has a 70 per cent chance of developing over the next five days. The wave is moving westward at 20 mph but development is unlikely as it moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next two days.
- Related story: Tropical Storm Josephine weakens, Kyle downgraded
The second disturbance, an area of flow pressure located about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is producing concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.Â The NHC said environmental conditions are conducive to development with it having an 80 per cent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
Should the two develop, they will be called Laura and Marco based on the pre-determined storm list.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy