Two systems likely in Caribbean as hurricane season peaks

Two weather disturbances in the Caribbean are being

watched for possible development over the next few days.

The two areas of interest have seen their odds increase to become tropical depressions or storms by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), amid the peak of the hurricane season.

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce an area of disorganised thunderstorms and gusty winds, said the Miami-based NHC. The tropical wave has a 70 per cent chance of developing over the next five days. The wave is moving westward at 20 mph but development is unlikely as it moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next two days.

The second disturbance, an area of flow pressure located about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is producing concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.Â The NHC said environmental conditions are conducive to development with it having an 80 per cent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.

Should the two develop, they will be called Laura and Marco based on the pre-determined storm list.