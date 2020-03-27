Two nabbed for breaking curfew in Gros Islet

Two men were taken into custody on Friday morning for breaching the recently implemented curfew, aimed at reducing the spread of the latest coronavirus, COVID-19.

The men, who were arrested in separate incidents, have been identified as Francis Lalanne, otherwise called ‘Monkey’, and Oslon Arthur.

Both men were taken into custody under the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID-19) (Curfew) Order of 2020.

The recently implemented curfew came into effect on Monday, March 23 and runs from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.