Two Nigerians nabbed for lotto scamming in Jamaica

Two Nigerians nabbed for lotto scamming in JamaicaSunday, July 26, 2020
|
Two Nigerians were arrested at the Sangster
International Airport on Wednesday (July 22) while collecting packages at the
airport’s cargo facility.
According to reports, the two African nationals were collecting packages at the cargo section of the facility when the package was searched and customs officers discovered it contained bank cards.
When they could not satisfactorily account for the items, the police were called in.
A secondary investigation was conducted at the premises in which the foreigners lived.
The search revealed additional devices that reportedly contained identity information of persons residing overseas.
Detectives attached to the Area One Lottery Scamming Task Force have charged them with suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.
The two, identified as 34-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both of Lagos in Nigeria, were also charged under the Immigration Act and will appear in the St James Parish Court on July 29 to answer to the charges.
