Two people die from dengue fever in St Lucia

Health authorities have confirmed two dengue-related deaths in St Lucia. Another case is currently under investigation.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said it has received results from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) confirming the two dengue-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed dengue-related deaths to three.

It said that the fourth individual was admitted to hospital with signs and symptoms of the mosquito-borne and that a sample was tested locally and sent to CARPHA for confirmation.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that as of October 10, a total of 711 confirmed cases have been recorded and that the mean age group of these cases is 21 years, with an age range from three weeks to 84 years.

It said the northern part of the island continues to report the highest numbers of cases, although cases have been reported throughout the island.

The ministry is urging people to eliminate breeding sites in and around their homes, use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants especially during the hours of highest mosquito activity.

“Persons presenting with these warning signs should immediately seek medical attention. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever and management is supportive based on presenting signs and symptoms,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said.

It said that dengue fever requires a vector to maintain the spread of the disease.

“The control of the mosquito population is therefore dependent on the elimination of breeding sites. The public is asked to assist in the control of dengue fever,” it added.