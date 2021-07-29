Two Sandals Ochi managers appointed JPs

TWO team members from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort — General Manager Kevin Clarke and Regional Public Relations Manager Lyndsay Isaacs — were recently appointed as justices of the peace (JP), which they say is an extension of their services to the parish of St Ann.

The resort itself hosted the commissioning ceremony, where 41 other JPs within the parish of St Ann were also sworn in, and Clarke said it is a part of the resort's continued efforts to provide service to the community that it calls home.

“For us, hosting this was way more than a financial decision. It was about the tremendous opportunity that was presented for us to give back to this wonderful parish, home to not just our resort but also the majority of our amazing team members. When you look at it, there were 43 JPs so we were basically impacting 43 regions within the parish. The ceremony was beautiful and we were happy to offer our service,” Clarke shared.

Both Clarke and Isaacs were lauded for their passion for service and community.

Isaacs has been instrumental to community development in the St Ann region and has been recognised by various entities in the parish over the years as well as at the national level. Her latest accolade was from the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) in May this year when she received an award for distinguished service to nation-building and education.

Said Clarke: “We need to get rid of the notion that JPs are just there to notarise documents. This office gives me a great opportunity to network with other members of the business community, build and bring people together. One will find that sometimes we all exist in our own little space but this is as good a time as any for people to come together.

“I want to be able to sit down with folks and talk through issues like conflict resolution, which is a vital issue in our society today. This office puts me in a place of authority to speak on these things.”

And while Clarke understands the intricacies and demands of this new office, he admits that he is also delighted to be able to assist his team members.

“I know how difficult it can be for members of my team to have their documents notarised sometimes. I know it can be challenging finding a JP or better yet finding one who knows them and can make the time for them. I'm glad that I will now be able to assist them in that regard. A large number of our staff hails from this parish, so this is one way to give back to my team as well,” Clarke said.

The general manager, meanwhile, encouraged members of his team to give back and support the parish in any way that they can.

“Listen, anybody can be a JP. You don't have to be a general manager or a pastor. The most important criterion is the willingness to serve. Go out and serve the community, find a way to serve. After all, serving the community that serves us forms part of our company's mission,” he said.