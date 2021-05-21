Two security guards shot dead in St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Two security guards were gunned down in separate incidents in the parish of St James between Wednesday night and yesterday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Myrie of John's Hall, and 23-year-old Sadaine Legister of Crawford Street, Mount Salem, both in St James.

Police reported that about 7:15 am yesterday Legister went to dispose of garbage on a heap in his community when he was attacked and shot by an unknown assailant.

He was taken to the nearby Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Up to last night investigators had not established a motive for the attack.

And about 10:20 Wednesday night Myrie was sitting outside his house at John's Hall when he came under attack by a group of men.

He ran inside the house where he was followed by his attackers who shot him multiple times, killing him on the spot.

Police who went to the crime scene said Myrie's bullet-riddled body was found lying in a pool of blood.

Detectives probing the killing of Myrie have also not determined the motive behind his death.

The death of the two security guards brings the number of murders recorded in the St James Police Division since the start of this year to 66, which is 24 more than the 42 reported over the corresponding period last year.