Two western Jamaica markets reopen today after extensive cleanup

Two western Jamaica markets that were closed to facilitate sanitization to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus are set to reopen today.

They are the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St James and the Savanna-la-Mar market in Westmoreland.

In addition to the clean up at the Montego Bay facility over the weekend, the work included the installation of six handwashing sinks as well as the washing of the streets with assistance from the St James Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the cleaning and sanitizing at the Westmoreland facility began Sunday morning.

In a bid to curb the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, the new operating hours for all markets in Jamaica are between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.