U.S charge Nicolás Maduro with drug trafficking

U.S charge Nicolás Maduro with drug traffickingThursday, March 26, 2020
|
Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro has been charged by the United States of America for participating in narco-terrorism. The U.S has offered $15 million for his arrest.
It is a move that is being touted by analysts as added pressure by the Trump administration for Maduro to leave office.
The U.S does not recognize Maduro’s presidency as it believes it was acquired through a rigged election.
Attorney General William P. Barr announced on Thursday at a news briefing along with the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the top federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Miami.
But Maduro has condemned the charges on his Twitter account and declared that he would not be defeated.
Maduro was charged along with 14 other political and military leaders.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy