U.S charge Nicolás Maduro with drug trafficking

Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro has been charged by the United States of America for participating in narco-terrorism. The U.S has offered $15 million for his arrest.

It is a move that is being touted by analysts as added pressure by the Trump administration for Maduro to leave office.

The U.S does not recognize Maduro’s presidency as it believes it was acquired through a rigged election.

Attorney General William P. Barr announced on Thursday at a news briefing along with the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the top federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Miami.

But Maduro has condemned the charges on his Twitter account and declared that he would not be defeated.

Maduro was charged along with 14 other political and military leaders.