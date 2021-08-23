UB40 mourns death of saxophonist

British reggae band UB40 as well as the greater reggae community has been plunged into mourning following the death of founding member, Brian Travers.

Travers, who was also a songwriter for the group, died on Sunday at the age of 62 after battling cancer for some time. This news came according to a statement on the band’s Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer,” they remarked in the statement.

The band said it was devastated by Travers’ passing. “Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time”.

Travers, it is said, had undergone surgery in 2019 to remove two brain tumours and reportedly followed up on that with another operation earlier this year.

UB40 rose to worldwide fame in the early eighties with tracks such as Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love, keeping that distinct reggae sound.