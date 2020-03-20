Uber hit hard by COVID-19, rides down by as much as 70% in some cities

Uber hit hard by COVID-19, rides down by as much as 70% in some citiesFriday, March 20, 2020
|
Uber—the on-demand transportation and food delivery behemoth—has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said today in a call with investors that ride volume has gone down by as much as 60% to70% in recent days in the hardest-hit cities like Seattle, and that’s before you consider the pauses in some of its services, and the dubious distinction of becoming one of the earliest proof- of-concepts of just how spreadable this virus really is.
But Khosrowshahi also told investors in an update that the company believes it is “well-positioned” to ride the troubles out even in the worst-case scenario of rides down by 80% for the year. And even as rides for passengers are down, it is also considering leveraging its network for delivering other things, such as medicine or basic goods.
“We already have contact in the health sector, we’ve got all of the processes that we need,” he said, referring to Uber Health. He also said that the company had “ample liquidity”. The company said it currently has $10 billion of unrestricted cash on hand as of the end of February, with $1.5 billion of that earmarked for M&A through the end of the year (that includes investment in Cornershop and its Careem obligation).
“The most important thing to know is that we’re well positioned to weather this crisis and emerge even stronger,” he said on the call.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy