Uber might require special licence to operate in Jamaica

THE Transport Authority says Uber's “vehicle with driver lease agreement” is a new designation in the local public transportation landscape and may not eliminate the need for the company to engage licensed public transportation operators to provide its ride-sharing services locally.

The authority, in a release yesterday, said it met with an Uber team on two occasions, when it was approached by the company and informed about its intention to provide ride-sharing services, which it is internationally known to deliver.

“On both of these occasions, the authority advised Uber that the Transport Authority is prepared to encourage its operations in the market, once done in accordance with local public transportation legislation, which requires the engagement of licensed public transportation operators to provide these services. This would be encouraged in a similar manner to other local operators such as 876 On The Go and Get There,” the release said.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority said while it encourages diversity and engagement of technological solutions in providing services, any attempt to circumvent the provisions of the law will be taken as intent to operate illegally and not in the interest of good order and safety.

“It should be noted that the provision of public transportation services, irrespective of the terminology used, once deemed functionally as such, requires a road licence from the authority,” it added.