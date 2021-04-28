Uber now lets you rent cars

You can now rent a car using the Uber app. It launched this new feature in the United States on Wednesday.

It’s called Uber Rent, and will offer in-app bookings from brands like Avis and Hertz, according to Uber.

Prices will be set by the rental companies, and it will take a cut of the bookings, and Uber will take its cut out of the bookings.

The company said it will initially offer a 10 per cent rebate on all bookings with Uber Cash, money that can be spent on Uber’s app for other purchases. The company didn’t say how long the 10 per cent discount will last.

The company said it will launch a valet service in Wahington DC next month. Uber said it plans to expand driving cars to customers nationwide later this year. The price for valet service will be similar to the cost of an on-demand ride, CNN reports.