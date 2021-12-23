Uber safety tips for getting around during the holidays

IN addition to its newly launched audio recording safety feature locally, the ride-sharing company Uber has highlighted that over 22 safety tools are available in the app, designed for users and lessor partners to travel with peace of mind.

Below, Uber highlights a few of these safety tools that both users and lessor partners can utilise when ready to move around the city more reliably during the festive season:

• PIN Verification: Before starting the lease, activate Uber's PIN verification system through which users will receive a four-digit PIN code to provide to their lessor partner to verify you are getting into the correct vehicle.

• Wear a mask: Make sure to use it if you are moving around the festivities using Uber. The app also has a mask verification tool for users and lessor partners.

• Share your ride: With this function, users are allowed to share their real-time location with friends and family as soon as they start moving.

• RideCheck: The 22 in-app safety features also include RideCheck, where Uber checks on you if your lease has an unexpected long stop or deviation route.

• 911 Emergency: With Uber's in-app emergency support button, users are able to dial 911 directly from the app. When pressed, the current location and trip information is displayed on the screen so that it can be quickly shared with the authorities. Uber also offers 24/7 customer support assistance.