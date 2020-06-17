Uber will recognise Juneteenth as a paid day off.

The ride-hailing service will join several other companies observing the June 19 date which commemorates when enslaved peoples in the United States were told they were free in 1865.

Uber’s chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, in a tweet said, “To embrace the meaning of #Juneteenth this year, we’re making it a paid day off. We encourage employees to spend it in a way that allows them to stand up against racism, whether that’s by learning, participating in a community action, or reflecting on how to make change.”

She continued, “But I strongly believe that lasting change really happens at the ballot box. That’s why we are making election days around the world an @Uber company holiday from now on. We’re also recommitting to help riders and drivers register to vote and get to the polls in November.”

Uber’s declaration comes as the New York Times, Nike and Twitter have made similar moves.