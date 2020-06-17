Uber will recognise Juneteenth as a paid day offWednesday, June 17, 2020
|
Uber will recognise Juneteenth as a paid day off.
The ride-hailing service will join several other companies observing the June 19 date which commemorates when enslaved peoples in the United States were told they were free in 1865.
Uber’s chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, in a tweet said, “To embrace the meaning of #Juneteenth this year, we’re making it a paid day off. We encourage employees to spend it in a way that allows them to stand up against racism, whether that’s by learning, participating in a community action, or reflecting on how to make change.”
She continued, “But I strongly believe that lasting change really happens at the ballot box. That’s why we are making election days around the world an @Uber company holiday from now on. We’re also recommitting to help riders and drivers register to vote and get to the polls in November.”
Uber’s declaration comes as the New York Times, Nike and Twitter have made similar moves.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy