UCASE to meet with UC Rusal today

Russian aluminum conglomerate UC Rusal is scheduled to meet today with the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) to seek clarity on how sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will affect workers' salaries.

“We will be meeting with them at the Industrial Disputes Tribunal and we will use the occasion to speak to them to get some clarity from them as to the way forward, so we are keeping our fingers crossed,” Vincent Morrison, president of UCASE, which represents a majority of the more than 1,000 workers employed to West Indies Alumina Company (Windalco), owned by UC Rusal.

“I am concerned about the jobs that the company provides for Jamaicans. They provide over 1,000 jobs at the locations they operate in Jamaica — Ewarton, Swallenburgh, Port Esquivel, and Kirkvine Works,” he explained.

“The sanctions are out. We are not 100 per cent sure how the sanctions are going to be applied to them (UC Rusal),” he added.

On Saturday, the European Union, United States, and other western countries announced they would cut off a “certain number of Russian banks” from the SWIFT international payments system and impose restrictions on Russia's central bank.

Morrison said more than 100 workers are employed to dairy farms also operated by UC Rusal in Russell Place, Manchester, and Unity Valley in Moneague, St Ann.

In 2018, when the US imposed sanctions on UC Rusal, the Jamaican Government rushed to put in place safeguards to protect the country's interests in Windalco.

Pointing to that experience Morrison said, “When sanctions were imposed... they did certain things which were satisfying to the US Foreign Office. We don't know what is going to happen now, we are still waiting.”