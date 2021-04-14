UCC, NCB to honour Rickert Allen with annual lecture, scholarship

UCC, NCB to honour Rickert Allen with annual lecture, scholarshipWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
THE University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) and the National Commercial Bank Group (NCB) will today, at 10:00 am, host the inaugural UCC/NCB Memorial lecture in honour of the late Dr Rickert Allen, a former senior executive at both institutions. The Dr Rickert Allen scholarship will also be presented at the event to a deserving student of the UCC.
The virtual lecture, under the theme 'Transformational Leadership and Readiness For Change', pays homage to Allen who served with distinction as chairman of the board of the UCC and senior general manager in charge of human resources at NCB, before his untimely death in April 2020. A citation to him will be read by Dr Donald Roomes, a member of the UCC Board and presented to a family member of the honouree.
Professor Dennis Gayle, president of the UCC, said, “It is fitting that we host an annual lecture series to memorialise the contributions and achievements of Dr Rickert Allen. He was an outstanding and visionary leader. He personified effective governance, helping the university to move towards national and international institutional accreditation, thus adding value to the academic achievements of UCC graduates.”
“We enjoyed his recurrent comment that we were all living in volatile, uncertain, confusing and ambiguous times and his consistent advocacy that it was essential for an organisation seeking to position itself for success to be very agile and to take a long, strategic view of the business environment, rising above the pressure and calmour of the moment.”
“Dr Allen believed that the quality of a nation's manpower resources is a critical factor in determining national development and competitiveness and dedicated his life to paying it forward through community service and mentorship. He was a man of integrity, ambition, courage and honesty,” Professor Gayle declared.
President and group CEO of the NCB Financial Group, Patrick Hylton, said “It is an honour for us to partner with the UCC to celebrate the legacy of Dr Rickert Allen, through this memorial lecture.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy