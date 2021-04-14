UCC, NCB to honour Rickert Allen with annual lecture, scholarship

THE University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) and the National Commercial Bank Group (NCB) will today, at 10:00 am, host the inaugural UCC/NCB Memorial lecture in honour of the late Dr Rickert Allen, a former senior executive at both institutions. The Dr Rickert Allen scholarship will also be presented at the event to a deserving student of the UCC.

The virtual lecture, under the theme 'Transformational Leadership and Readiness For Change', pays homage to Allen who served with distinction as chairman of the board of the UCC and senior general manager in charge of human resources at NCB, before his untimely death in April 2020. A citation to him will be read by Dr Donald Roomes, a member of the UCC Board and presented to a family member of the honouree.

Professor Dennis Gayle, president of the UCC, said, “It is fitting that we host an annual lecture series to memorialise the contributions and achievements of Dr Rickert Allen. He was an outstanding and visionary leader. He personified effective governance, helping the university to move towards national and international institutional accreditation, thus adding value to the academic achievements of UCC graduates.”

“We enjoyed his recurrent comment that we were all living in volatile, uncertain, confusing and ambiguous times and his consistent advocacy that it was essential for an organisation seeking to position itself for success to be very agile and to take a long, strategic view of the business environment, rising above the pressure and calmour of the moment.”

“Dr Allen believed that the quality of a nation's manpower resources is a critical factor in determining national development and competitiveness and dedicated his life to paying it forward through community service and mentorship. He was a man of integrity, ambition, courage and honesty,” Professor Gayle declared.

President and group CEO of the NCB Financial Group, Patrick Hylton, said “It is an honour for us to partner with the UCC to celebrate the legacy of Dr Rickert Allen, through this memorial lecture.