UCC to confer Street Forrest, 'Butch' Stewart with honorary degrees

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) will confer the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Policy on Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE); and the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Administration, posthumously, on Gordon “Butch” Stewart, former chairman of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts International, the ATL Group and its subsidiaries, Appliance Traders and the Jamaica Observer newspaper.

The degrees will be presented at a combined 2020/2021 virtual commencement ceremony, themed 'Embracing the new norm: Be the master of your success', on Sunday, July 18, at 2 pm.

Street Forrest will deliver the keynote address to the graduating classes from the College of Graduate Studies & Research, the School of Business & Management, the School of Technology & Mathematics and the School of Humanities & Law.

Highly regarded for steering the JSE to a range of extraordinary achievements in the complex and intricate world of stock market exchanges, Street Forrest was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander in recognition of her outstanding leadership in the growth of the JSE.

Under her stewardship, the exchange became demutualised and the US denominated market and Junior Market launched. Currently one of the largest stock exchanges in the Caribbean both in size and market capitalisation, the JSE was in 2019 named the world's top-performing stock exchange by Bloomberg Business Week.

The late Stewart was known throughout Jamaica, the Caribbean and internationally as the consummate marketer, hotelier, businessman and entrepreneur.

He has been hailed as a visionary and dynamic leader whose pioneering influence led to the advancement of the hospitality industry in the region and was conferred with the Order of Jamaica in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the tourism sector in Jamaica.

Applauding the recipients of the two honorary degrees, Professor Dennis Gayle, university president and chairman of the UCC Foundation Board said: “In conferring honorary degrees, the UCC Executive Council selects persons who represent the core values of our university, have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour and have made outstanding contributions to Jamaica”.

Dr Winston Adams, founder and group executive chairman of the UCC, concurred, noting that Street Forrest and Stewart have excelled on every level. “These are the role models we commend to our students”.

At the UCC 2020/2021 commencement ceremony, the university will also present “The Humanitarian Leadership Award” to Bernard Benson, retired senior executive of the celebrated US-based firm of financial advisers, Merril Lynch, who is hailed as a philanthropist and humanitarian who, through the Ramona & Benson Scholarship Foundation, has provided scholarships for students to the UCC and other local tertiary institutions.

Previous recipients of UCC honorary degrees include: US Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke; Professor Errol Morrison, former president of the University of Technology, Jamaica; Bruce Bowen, former president and CEO of Scotiabank Jamaica; Richard Byles, former president and CEO of Sagicor Group; Professor Henry Lowe, executive chairman of the Environmental Health Foundation of Jamaica, and Gary “Butch” Hendrickson,chairman and CEO of Continental Baking Company Limited.