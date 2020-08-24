UDC building closed for sanitisation following COVID-19 case

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) today, August 24, announced the closure of its downtown Kingston office following the confirmation of a coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on one of its floors.

The confirmed case is from one of its tenanted floors of its Office Centre Building which is now closed in keeping with the Health Ministry’s protocols, the UDC said. The Corporation added that it is working with the Public Health Department to ensure it follows government guidelines.

As a result, the building will be for sanitisation until Wednesday 26th August and reopen for business Thursday, August 27th, barring no further issues.

The UDC said its COVID-19 task force had enhanced its sanitisation protocols on August 19 after receiving notice of a suspected case at the building.