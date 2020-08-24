UDC building closed for sanitisation following COVID-19 case

UDC building closed for sanitisation following COVID-19 caseMonday, August 24, 2020
|
The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) today, August 24, announced the closure of its downtown Kingston office following the confirmation of a coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on one of its floors.
The confirmed case is from one of its tenanted floors of its Office Centre Building which is now closed in keeping with the Health Ministry’s protocols, the UDC said. The Corporation added that it is working with the Public Health Department to ensure it follows government guidelines.
As a result, the building will be for sanitisation until Wednesday 26th August and reopen for business Thursday, August 27th, barring no further issues.
The UDC said its COVID-19 task force had enhanced its sanitisation protocols on August 19 after receiving notice of a suspected case at the building.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy