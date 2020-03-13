UEFA prepares as COVID-19 outbreak threatens entire European football circuit

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has called for an emergency meeting to discuss whether the Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020 should continue amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, March 17 videoconference.

It has been reported that both the Champions and Europa Leagues could face immediate suspension, following the news that players from Real Madrid have been quarantined.

News also broke that Juventus defender Daniel Ragni tested positive for the coronavirus and that measures have been taken to place other members of his squad in isolation.

In the light of ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19, UEFA has invited various stakeholders to discuss European footballâ€™s response to the outbreak.â€” UEFA (@UEFA) Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.Full statement: ðŸ‘‡March 12, 2020

A statement from UEFA released on Thursday (March 12) said: â€œIn light of the ongoing development in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and changing analysis of the World Health Organization, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the board of the European Club Association and the European League and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday (March 17) to discuss European footballâ€™s response to the outbreak.â€

In anticipation of the Tuesday meeting, UEFA will draft several options to present to each association.