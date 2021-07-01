UHWI gifted with 'Rolls Royce of ultrasound machines' by Supreme Ventures Foundation

The University Hospital of the West Indies' (UHWI) diagnostic department received a boost this week from the donation of a state-of-the-art mobile ultrasound machine from the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF).

The machine, which was financed by the SVF in March, finally arrived at the hospital and will be integrated into the UHWI's diagnostic network in the coming days.

One of the key benefits of the equipment that was described as the “Rolls Royce of ultrasound machines” is its data compatibility with the UHWI's information network that can be accessed remotely.

In a formal handover days before SVL celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 25, Executive Chairman of Supreme Ventures Gary Peart said the donation was brought about by clear and open communication between the foundation and the hospital's executives, who expressed the need at the height of the COVID-19 fight.

“While we have always been supportive of national efforts to improve health care through our annual good cause donations to government bodies, this effort symbolises a more intimate partnership to provide the resources for an urgent, specific need.

“It speaks to the level of open communication that must be established between health-care institutions that sit on the front line of pandemics and daily emergencies and private entities who have the resources and stand at the ready to assist,” said Peart.

The ultrasound machine was earmarked for a section of the intensive care unit to prevent possible cross-contamination as the hospital also treated COVID-19 cases.

However, as more steps are taken to vaccinate the public and hospitalisations taper off, Dr Sundeep Shah, head of Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology at the UHWI, says the machine was still an urgent need in other areas of critical care.

“Ultrasound imagery is a huge tool in medicine, from maternity to the treatment of vascular conditions. And, this specific model can be integrated with the hospital's information system, and the images can be accessed and viewed by doctors remotely as it is Wi-Fi compatible,” Dr Shah said.

Supreme Ventures, on average, donates $2 billion per annum to good causes, including culture, sports, arts, health, and education.

Through the Supreme Ventures Foundation it pumps even more money into specific areas of focus, namely children in State care, education, and social sustainability through micro enterprises.