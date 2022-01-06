UHWI Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to receive $15-m donation from SVF

The Supreme Ventures Foundation has again showed its commitment to improving national health with a $15-million commitment to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The donation will be facilitated through an agreement with the Zayn B Ennis (ZBE) Foundation.

The money will be used to purchase urgently needed neonatal resuscitators, a bilirubin phototherapy system, medical oxygen cylinders and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the NICU.

Last year the SVF donated a mobile ultrasound machine to the diagnostic department at the UHWI while the Kingston Public Hospital received approximately $13 million to renovate and improve the functionality of the main doctors' lounges.

According to SVF director Heather Goldson, the foundation hopes to continue working with health-care facilities to improve the country's health-care system.

“We are so humbled to be able to assist the UHWI's NICU at this time. Our nurses and doctors across the board are doing yeoman's service with limited resources, and in the case of our most sick babies at this critically vulnerable stage of their lives, having access to necessary equipment makes a huge difference,” said Goldson.

Chairman of the ZBE Foundation Ative S Ennis said they were grateful for the partnership with SVF and look forward to the difference this donation will make.

The pieces of equipment, which are set to arrive March, will greatly assist the medical staff in treating babies with unique respiratory conditions and ease some of the burden that they currently face.