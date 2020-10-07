UK appoints Special Trade Envoy to the Caribbean

UK appoints Special Trade Envoy to the CaribbeanWednesday, October 07, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith is among those looking forward to working with the new British Special Trade Envoy to the Caribbean.
Darren Henry, who has Jamaican heritage, will serve in the post after being appointed by UKâ€™s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
Henryâ€™s role as trade envoy will see him promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for UK companies to do business. He will also support British trade and investment objectives.
Following the announcement of his appointment, Johnson Smith, via Twitter, said that she was â€œso pleased to learn that #UK PM @BorisJohnson has appointed a Special Trade Envoy with responsibility for the Caribbean. We look forward to meeting @DarrenG_Henry and working on increased #trade with the ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§!â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy