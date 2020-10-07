UK appoints Special Trade Envoy to the Caribbean

Jamaicaâ€™s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith is among those looking forward to working with the new British Special Trade Envoy to the Caribbean.

Darren Henry, who has Jamaican heritage, will serve in the post after being appointed by UKâ€™s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Henryâ€™s role as trade envoy will see him promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for UK companies to do business. He will also support British trade and investment objectives.

Following the announcement of his appointment, Johnson Smith, via Twitter, said that she was â€œso pleased to learn that #UK PM @BorisJohnson has appointed a Special Trade Envoy with responsibility for the Caribbean. We look forward to meeting @DarrenG_Henry and working on increased #trade with the ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§!â€