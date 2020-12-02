UK approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; delivery begins next week

The United Kingdom has granted approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, making it the first Western nation to grant such authorisation.

The authorisation came after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech saw their vaccine prove 95 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 in its Phase 3 trial.

The trial also found that it produced similar results in older adults and with no serious safety concerns.

The UKâ€™s Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement earlier today, December 2, after regulators granted permission for emergency of the vaccine.

The European nation has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine of two-dose treatment, enough for 20 million people. Priority for the vaccine will be given to the elderly in care facilities, frontline workers and other people deemed vulnerable.

Hancock told the BBC that an initial 800,000 doses will be available as early as next week, with the rest to rollout next year.