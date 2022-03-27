UK citizens laud Jamaica's intended move away from the monarchy

It may have been unexpected, but some United Kingdom citizens cheered when Prime Minister Andrew Holness told The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that Jamaica was “moving on.”

The statement, on Wednesday, signalled the intention to remove The Queen as Jamaica's head of State and cutting ties with the British Royal family. British folk said they support Holness wholeheartedly.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Chris Wheal from London said he understands and respects Jamaica's position.

“I would 100 per cent support Jamaica removing The Queen as head of State. I think it is crazy that she is still formally head of State in many Caribbean countries. I believe in a country's right to self-determination and democracy, so I would definitely support the change. Having a monarch as your head of State is the opposite of democracy,” Wheal said.

Wheal added that contrary to popular belief, most British people, especially youngsters, are not in favour of the monarchy.

“Maybe my perspective is biased from being in London, but most young people I know don't really care about The Queen or know much about her power. I think we should be actively trading and brokering trade deals with Caribbean countries, fostering migration, and sending aid where necessary which I believe we should do with all countries,” he said.

Beant Singh of West Midlands told the Sunday Observer that it is his wish for even the UK to sever ties with the Royal family.

“I'm personally in favour of the UK becoming a republic. So, it goes without saying that I'd like for the independent nation of Jamaica to be the same. Beyond that, I think the monarchy is an antiquated idea and serves to perpetuate imperialism and white supremacy,” Singh said.

“Specifically pertaining to Jamaica, I echo the sentiments of Beenie Man in that it's disgusting that Jamaicans must acquire a visa to travel to the UK. Clearly Jamaica isn't respected by the Royal family and thus, it should rid itself of its former colonial rulers.”

Beenie Man was speaking to Good Morning Britain when he said: “We are just here, controlled by the British, ruled by the British law when you go in the court, it's all about The Queen and The Queen serve and The Queen this and that — but what are they doing for Jamaica? They're not doing anything for us.”

Singh also echoed the sentiments of protestors that reparations are due.

“The UK owes many nations reparations. I don't think they realistically will ever be forced to pay them. I think it's clear what the British establishment thinks of the idea of reparations,” he lamented.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton arrived in Jamaica as part of a week-long tour of the Caribbean Islands, visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee.

William, second in line to the throne, expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery.

“I want to express my profound sorrow,'' William said. “Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.''

Another British, Luke Davidson, told the Sunday Observer: “I don't see why Her Royal Highness, The Queen, should be the head of State of any country other than the United Kingdom at most. The British Empire isn't run how it did in the past, so it makes perfect sense for all former colonies to become republic states.”

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange had said that despite the visit of The Royals to Jamaica, the Government remains focused on achieving reparation for the nation.

Speaking with reporters during William and Kate's visit to Trench Town in St Andrew on Tuesday, Grange said the visit will not shift the country's focus on injustices done to our ancestors.

Also in attendance was Opposition Leader Mark Golding who noted that his attendance should not be misconstrued for his unwavering commitment to Jamaica becoming a republic.

“Jamaica becoming a republic…and being supportive of the reparations movement, is a position that our party has had for some time,” Golding stated.

Arjun Singh Lotay from London described Jamaica's move to become a republic as “fantastic.”

“It's important for Jamaicans to have the right to determine their own destiny. It's especially profound as a symbol, considering how much of the wealth and power of the British Royal family comes from exploiting Jamaica for centuries. As someone whose background also stems from a history of colonial violence, I'm incredibly proud and inspired,” Lotay told the Sunday Observer.

Agreeing with Wheal, Lotay said not because he was born and raised in the UK means he doesn't understand and support Jamaica's decision.

“I can understand why people think that way. The UK has this impression abroad that it's obsessed with the Royal Family. Honestly, that's only really a few people; often a lot older, wealthier white people who live in the countryside. But I think most people on a day-to-day are ambivalent. A lot of working class people and ethnic minority folk see The Queen as a symbol of a bygone era, of a power dynamic that they're on the receiving end of,” he said.

“The younger generation is more and more cynical because they don't see the value that having a monarchy is giving them. Just a few weeks ago people on Twitter were making jokes about The Queen secretly being dead. And I think people are finding it ridiculous that one family has access to all this power and wealth by birthright, especially when so many people in the UK are struggling,” he continued.

There is an anti-monarchy campaign in the UK, and last year, the group launched giant billboards across the UK with slogans questioning the British monarchy.

The political movement called Republicanism seeks to replace the UK's monarchy with a republic. Supporters of the movement, called republicans, support alternative forms of governance to a monarchy, such as an elected head of State, or no head of State at all.