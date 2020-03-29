UK could be under lockdown for more than six month—CMO

UK could be under lockdown for more than six month—CMOSunday, March 29, 2020
England’s deputy chief medical officer has warned it could be six months or more before the UK gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Jenny Harries said at the daily Downing Street briefing that the lockdown measures could be in place for months and would be lifted gradually before regular life resumes fully.
She said the nationwide restrictions would be reviewed every three weeks.
“This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we’re all doing until we’re sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced—based on the science and our data—until we gradually come back to a normal way of living,” Harries said.
Harries also cautioned that patience is needed before the lockdown, which has only fully been in place for a week, has an impact on the number of new infections. On Sunday, it was confirmed that another 207 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,235.
