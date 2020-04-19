UK flight to bring home stranded residents and test kits bought from Cayman Islands

A second charter flight is scheduled to bring home Bermudians stranded in Britain next Friday along with a cargo including 35,000 coronavirus test kits the government has purchased from the Cayman Islands.

Premier David Burt who made the announcement said the test kits were among the 200,000 the Cayman Islands bought from South Korea.

A special flight was able to carry 165,000 of the kits directly to George Town while the other 35,000, which Bermuda has bought, went by separate carrier to London. Burt told the government’s daily press briefing late Friday night the government of the Cayman Islands had bought a large quantity of the kits “in order to get to the front of the line”.

“We are going to take an allotment of those, and I am in conversations with the Premier of the Cayman Islands (Alden McLaughlin) because we want to make sure that as many of our CARICOM countries who may need additional tests, that are having difficulties placing small orders, can play a part in that.”

He was speaking after Governor John Rankin said that the British Airways (BA) charter flight would take off from London’s Heathrow Airport on April 24. He said the flight would provide an opportunity for people in Bermuda to fly to Britain on the return leg the next day. The cost, either way, will be £500 (approximately US$625).