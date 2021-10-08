UK green light for Ja's vaccine programme

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has welcomed news that come Monday, the vaccination certification carried by Jamaicans entering the United Kingdom will be recognised.

The UK Department of Transport yesterday announced that Jamaica will be added to this list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination effective 4 am, Monday, October 11.

“If you arrive in England before that date you must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you arrive after that, you can use a vaccine certificate to prove your vaccination status,” said the Department of Transport.

In an immediate response Johnson Smith said: “I am pleased that Jamaica's vaccination programme and in particular, our cards, will now be recognised by the UK. It is further good news for vaccinated Jamaicans who were impacted by previous non-recognition, and for Jamaicans at large. Jamaica will join some sister Caribbean countries, as well as others including the USA and member states of the European Union in this regard.”

She added: “Just a few weeks ago, I engaged the UK Government on the issue and related matters at both the political and technical levels. We also facilitated the flow of information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness through the British High Commission and our mission in London. We have remained engaged. This announcement signifies the strength of systems put in place and our continued efforts to enhance the integrity of our vaccination programme. We very much appreciate the timely attention paid to this concern by the British Government and its relevant authorities.”

According to Johnson Smith, while global processes are relatively new, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to also ensure recognition of Jamaica's vaccination programme by other countries, as they implement or maintain travel restrictions which distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

“We remain confident in our systems, including our vaccination database, secured through partnership with UNICEF and the private sector. I encourage all Jamaicans to get vaccinated not only to facilitate travel, but for their personal protection and for the protection of their communities and country,” declared Johnson Smith.

Under the UK rules once travellers meet the British Government's requirements for fully vaccinated persons, they will not have to, “take a pre-departure test; take a day eight COVID-19 test; or quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days after you arrive in England.”

However, vaccinated travellers must “book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England; complete your passenger locator form– any time in the 48 hours before you arrive in England; and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive in England.”

Jamaicans who are not fully vaccinated and who plan to spend less than 10 days in England will need to quarantine for the time they are there. They will also need to book day two and day eight travel tests.

The UK recognises vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The UK has already donated 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Jamaica with an additional 300,000 doses expected by December.