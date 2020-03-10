UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus.

She said in a statement that as soon as she was informed she took all the advised precautions and had been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice,” she said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that he was sorry to hear that Dorries had tested positive and wished “her well as she recovers”.

The disclosure came as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases. The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.