UK issues travel advisory on Trinidad & Tobago

The UK Government is warning its citizens to be particularly vigilant when travelling to Trinidad & Tobago, citing escalating crime and terrorism.

The advisory, updated on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and still current reads: “Over 30,000 British nationals visit Trinidad and Tobago every year. Most visits are trouble-free.”

“There are high levels of violent crime in Trinidad including murder, particularly in parts of the capital, Port of Spain. Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Trinidad & Tobago. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded spaces and places visited by foreigners,” the UK advisory noted.

“There is a risk of mosquito-borne illnesses in Trinidad and Tobago as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. UK health authorities have classified Trinidad & Tobago as having a risk of Zika virus transmission,” the United Kingdom government wrote.

Speaking with BUZZ from London, former South London Press senior reporter Peter Robinson said, “Trinidad has become a recruiting ground for ISIS and there [are] rising Islamic extremist operatives who are pushing a radical agenda there.”

“In light of this recent Iran/U.S. conflict and the tensions in the Middle East, you don’t want British citizens caught up in situations where their safety is at risk. At this time this advisory for want of a better word is advised and appropriate,” Robinson argued.

“Far too often we are seeing cases of radical [Islamic] activities in Trinidad. There was an advisory issued back in 2017 at a time when there were over 100 Trinidadians going to Syria and Iraq to fight with ISIS,” he told BUZZ.